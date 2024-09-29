Flames sign Calgary-born top prospect to new contract

The Calgary Flames have seen enough from one of their top prospects to sign him to an entry-level deal.

After showing well in Flames training camp and the preseason, Andrew Basha has inked a three-year entry-level deal with Calgary. The hometown kid appeared in two preseason games with the Flames and registered a single assist.

It's pen to paper for the Calgary kid! We have signed forward Andrew Basha to a three-year entry-level contract: https://t.co/wE9vJa7Kz4#Flames | @original16beer pic.twitter.com/nHqHKV6yum — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) September 29, 2024

Basha impressed the Flames’ front office enough to earn an entry-level deal despite only having been selected in the second round of the 2024 NHL draft. Despite signing a new deal with the club, Basha was already cut by the Flames last week and will spend the 2024-25 season in the WHL playing for the Medicine Hat Tigers.

Last season he recorded 30 goals and 85 points in 63 games with the Tigers. Since being sent down, Basha has managed to pick up two points in two WHL games.

Basha is part of what is becoming one of the more exciting Calgary draft classes in recent memory. All the hype going into camp was placed on 2024 first-rounders Zayne Parekh and Matvey Gridin, both of which have also been sent back down to junior.

Though the expectations for the NHL club are at an all-time low heading into the new season, there has been plenty to like about the future of the team. Hopefully, Basha can continue to add momentum from a successful training camp and parlay that into making a real shot at the NHL club next season.