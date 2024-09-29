Flames goalies forcing coaching staff to make difficult decision

The Calgary Flames now sit at 4-0-1 in preseason action, thanks in large part to the play of their goaltenders.

The solid work in the crease was on display once again on Saturday night, where the Flames defeated the Vancouver Canucks by a 4-2 final. Dan Vladar drew the start, kicking aside 15 of the 17 shots he faced before taking a seat in favour of Devin Cooley for the third period. The recent free-agent signing was perfect for the final 20, stopping all 10 shots fired his way.

Both Vladar and Cooley, along with Dustin Wolf, have been excellent to this point in training camp. While that will result in a tough situation being made before the regular season begins, head coach Ryan Huska is only focused on the present for the time being.

“All three have been really good,” Huska said. “And I think that’s probably why all three have been really good, is because they’re competing with each other. We’re very happy with them.

“It’s hard to critique or be negative on any of their appearances. They’ve been good, they’ve given us chances to win. They’ve made saves that they need to make, but they’ve also made some saves that they’ve had no business making. That’s what we want is for them to continue doing that.”

What’s interesting in this goalie conundrum is that Wolf is the only one who doesn’t require waivers. Though most feel he is best suited for the number-one role this coming season, there may still be a chance, even if slim, that he draws the short end of the stick given that a team in need of goaltending help may look to claim Cooley or Vladar if they were sent down.

Whatever decision they make won’t be an easy one, as all three goalies have played as good, if not better, than the organization could have hoped.