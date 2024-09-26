Calgary Flames cut two more players, including a top prospect

The Calgary Flames are down to 54 players at training camp after assigning two forwards to their respective junior clubs this morning.

Matvei Gridin and Andrew Basha are the latest Flames training camp cuts. They’ll both be heading back to their respective junior teams, as Gridin heads to the Shawinigan Cataractes of the QMJHL and Basha goes to the Medicine Hat Tigers of the WHL.

Gridin, 18, was the second of two first-round selections by the Flames at this year’s draft, having been taken 28th overall. The Russian winger appeared in 60 games with the Muskegon Lumberjacks of the USHL last season, scoring 38 goals and 83 points.

Gridin was initially expected to spend the 2024-25 season playing college hockey for the University of Michigan but wound up changing his mind a short time later. He is considered one of the top forward prospects in the organization.

Basha was also taken in this year’s draft, having been selected 41st overall. Flames fans are quite high on him, as he fell lower in the draft than many had expected. The Calgary native appeared in 63 games with the Tigers last season, scoring 30 goals and 85 points.

With these two latest transactions, the Flames now have 31 forwards, 17 defencemen, and six goalies remaining in camp.

Though expectations for the Flames this coming season are low, this training camp has shown just how promising the future looks. Several of their top prospects, including, but not limited to, Matt Coronato, Samuel Honzek, Hunter Brzustewicz, and Zayne Parekh have all impressed, and point towards some very successful years ahead for the organization.

Following last night’s 4-3 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks, the Flames have two days of practice before a rematch against the Canucks on Saturday night at the Saddledome. They will have three preseason games remaining afterward, before their season opener on October 9 against the Canucks at Rogers Arena.