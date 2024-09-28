Calgary Flames cut six more players from their roster

The Calgary Flames announced this afternoon that they have assigned six players to their AHL affiliate Calgary Wranglers.

Forwards Parker Bell, Lucas Ciano, Jaden Lipinski, and William Stromgren were all assigned, as were defencemen Joni Jurmo and Jeremie Poirier. With the transactions, the Flames are now down to 22 forwards, 14 defencemen, and four goalies left in camp.

The biggest surprise of this bunch is Poirier, who many consider to be one of the organization’s top prospects on the back end. While he still has plenty of room to grow as a player at just 22 years old, the fact he was cut ahead of 14 other defencemen is an eye opener.

Part of the assignment could be to get Poirier plenty of ice time in hopes of building back his confidence. He was off to a phenomenal start in the AHL season ago before a gruesome skater laceration forced him to miss several months. He wound up playing in just 23 games, registering three goals and 13 points.

The transactions above weren’t the only ones the Flames made today, as they placed Jonathan Aspirot and Clark Bishop on waivers. Neither come as a surprise, and assuming they clear, they will join the Wranglers and likely remain with the organization for the entirety of the 2024-25 season.