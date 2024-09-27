Flames cut top prospect and welcome recent acquisition into camp

The Calgary Flames announced via X this afternoon that top prospect Zayne Parekh has been assigned to the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL.

The Flames selected Parekh ninth overall this past June, and he immediately became the organization’s top prospect in many individuals’ eyes. The 18-year-old blue-liner suited up for 66 games with the Spirit a season ago, recording an extremely impressive 33 goals and 96 points.

Parekh, who was drawing comparisons to three-time Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson at the draft, is expected to head back and dominate the OHL for at least one more season. Fans will eagerly await to watch him in next year’s training camp to see the strides he has made.

With the release of Parekh, the Flames now have 31 forwards, 16 defencemen, and six goalies remaining in camp.

Parekh was one of two first-round picks the Flames had at the 2024 draft. With the other, they selected Matvei Gridin, who was assigned to the Shawinigan Cataractes of the QMJHL just a day prior.

Parekh being assigned wasn’t the only news from today involving the Flames, as, for the first time since being acquired, Kevin Bahl was on the ice this morning. The 6-foot-6 defender, who was part of the package acquired from the New Jersey Devils in the Jacob Markstrom deal, skated on a pairing with Tyson Barrie.

Bahl entered training camp with an undisclosed injury, though the fact that he was able to skate today suggests it’s nothing overly serious. He is expected to add some physicality to the Flames’ blueline for the 2024-25 season, and at 24, still has plenty of room to grow as a player.