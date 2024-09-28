Flames' Vladar facing pressure in tonight's start versus Canucks

The Calgary Flames will be going with Dan Vladar as their starting netminder in tonight’s outing versus the Vancouver Canucks.

Tonight’s game will mark the second appearance of the preseason for Vladar, who kicked aside 18 of 19 shots in his only other outing. It was a solid first showing for the 27-year-old, and more of the same will be needed tonight.

With Jacob Markstrom out of the picture, there is a three-way battle going on with the Flames crease this coming season. Dustin Wolf is expected to earn a position, though Devin Cooley has put himself in a position to win the backup role. Cooley, who signed a two-year deal with the Flames this offseason, has a .915 save percentage (SV%) through two appearances.

Despite only having 75 NHL games under his belt, Vladar is the most experienced of the three goalies mentioned, which does give him the upper hand in winning a spot with the Flames. That said, he struggled in a big way in 2023-24, putting up 3.62 goals against average (GAA) and a .882 save percentage (SV%) in 20 games.

Based on that play, he is not guaranteed to win a position, making tonight’s game very important for him.

The Canucks have yet to release their lineup for tonight, leaving it a mystery as to who Vladar will be going up against. One player who could draw in is J.T. Miller, who has yet to see any preseason action. The 31-year-old is coming off a career-best season with 103 points.

Here is Calgary’s roster for tonight’s preseason game vs. Vancouver. Optional morning skate so will get lines and pairings at warmup. Dan Vladar gets the start. Devin Cooley will be the backup. #Flames pic.twitter.com/3yflL4oDOG — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) September 28, 2024

As for the Flames, they’ll be dressing plenty of regulars in tonight’s game. Players to keep an eye on aside from Vladar are Matt Coronato, Adam Klapka, Kevin Rooney, and Tyson Barrie, all of whom are fighting for a spot on the opening night roster. Samuel Honzek is also a player to monitor, as the 2023 first-round pick has had an excellent camp thus far.

Puck drop in tonight’s outing is set for 7 pm MT.