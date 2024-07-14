Flames players of past and present reunite at Mangiapane wedding

Former Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane got married this weekend, and it brought together past and present members of the team.

Just a few weeks after getting traded from the Flames to the Washington Capitals, the 28-year-old Mangiapane tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Claudia Tersigni. The couple initially got engaged back in September of 2022.

The ceremony was a bit of a “who’s who” for Flames fans as former and current members of the team were spotted hanging out with each other. Among the prominent past Flames at the wedding were Johnny Gaudreau and Noah Hanifin.

Guadreau’s wife, Meredith, posted a group photo of the players on her social media.

Rasmus Andersson, Noah Hanifin, Mikael Backlund, and Johnny Gaudreau are reunited at Andrew Mangiapane's wedding celebrations. 🥲🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/rQrTTlCNOS — Yegor Sharangovich replaced Breadman (@FierySharky) July 13, 2024

Gaudreau last played for the Flames in 2021-22, where he scored a career-high 40 goals and 115 points. He currently ranks fifth in all-time points from a Flames player with 609. Gaudreau left Calgary in free agency in the summer of 2022 to sign a long-term deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Hanifin is a bit more of a fresh wound for Flames fans as the team shipped him off to the Vegas Golden Knights at last season’s trade deadline after spending the last six seasons playing in Calgary.

It seemed like current Flames captain Mikhail Backlund and defenceman Rasmus Andersson enjoyed catching up with their former teammates. Andersson, in particular, posted a photo hanging out with Gaudreau on social media.

Talk to me pic.twitter.com/yz04pZR4xm — Rasmus Andersson (@RAndersson19) July 14, 2024

Mangiapane isn’t the only former Flames player to sign a lifetime contract with their significant other this weekend. Elias Lindholm, also traded at last year’s deadline, was busy getting married to longtime partner Annica Englund.