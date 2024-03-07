Flames trade Hanifin to Vegas Golden Knights: report

The Calgary Flames have traded defenceman Noah Hanifin to the Vegas Golden Knights, according to several reports.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman seemed to break the news on live television.

ELLIOTTE FRIEDMAN JUST BROKE HANIFIN TO VEGAS LIVE ON AIR 😱 pic.twitter.com/05Ig1U8K2l — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 6, 2024

TSN’s Chris Johnston reported that it was a done deal a short time later.

Can confirm that Noah Hanifin is heading to #VGK. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 6, 2024

The deal is not yet official, but TSN’s Darren Dreger reports that defenceman Daniil Miromanov will be heading to Calgary. Miromanov is a 26-year-old defenceman from Russia, who has just 29 games of NHL experience.

Dreger adds that there will be salary retention on Hanifin’s contract, perhaps involving another team.

Vegas Dman Daniil Miromanov will be part of the trade to Calgary. https://t.co/vavhQzzHO9 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 7, 2024

While there had been reports that a trade involving Hanifin may involve an extension being signed, Friedman is reporting that there is no agreement in place with the Golden Knights at this time.

There is no extension as an immediate part of this deal. We will see what comes, but nothing in the immediate announcement — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 7, 2024

This ends what was a six-year tenure for Hanifin in Calgary. He joined the Flames in the 2018 offseason in a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes that saw him and Elias Lindholm packaged for Dougie Hamilton, Micheal Ferland, and then-prospect Adam Fox.

Hanifin played a total of 420 games in a Flames uniform, scoring 42 goals and 191 points. He is currently in the midst of what many believe is the best season of his NHL career, as he has 11 goals and 35 points through 61 games while averaging nearly 24 minutes of ice time. He will be a huge addition to a Vegas Golden Knights blue line that also features Alex Pietrangelo, Shea Theodore, and Alec Martinez.

More to come…