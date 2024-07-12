4 Flames prospects who could make the team out of training camp

The Calgary Flames may be finished adding to their team this summer, but who will be on their roster come the regular season remains to be seen.

While there are plenty of veterans who are locks come the 2024-25 season, there are some spots that will be up for grabs in training camp. Given that the Flames are in a rebuilding stage, some of those spots could be given to younger prospects in an effort to see if they have what it takes to be regular NHLers.

While some younger talent, most notably Matt Coronato, will likely get an opportunity, there are a few others that could force the coaching staff to make some tough decisions following training camp.

Here are four with an outside shot of cracking the opening night roster.

Adam Klapka

Age: 23

23 Position: RW

Since signing with the Flames as an undrafted free agent prior to the 2022-23 season, Adam Klapka’s stock has risen in a dramatic fashion. While his hulking size (6-foot-8, 230 pounds) was never of question, few envisioned he would ever have the opportunity of becoming an impactful player on an NHL roster.

Klapka has changed the minds of many, thanks in particular to a very strong 2023-24 season. The 23-year-old scored 21 goals and 46 games with the Wranglers and was able to suit up for the first six games of his NHL career with the Flames. He has more offensive ability than many realized and isn’t at all shy to throw his body around.

Cole Schwindt

Age: 23

23 Position: C/RW

There were high hopes for Cole Schwindt when he joined the Flames via trade with the Florida Panthers two summers ago. Having been able to suit up for a few NHL games with the Panthers as a 21-year-old, it seemed like he had the true potential to become a valuable, everyday player.

Things have stalled out a bit since for Schwindt, though he still has an opportunity at 23 years old. Like Klapka, he isn’t a player anyone should expect to be a big point producer at the NHL level, but he has other tangibles that may still allow him to be a bottom-six player.

Ilya Solovyov

Age: 23

23 Position: D

The Flames may have found a great find in the late part of the 2020 draft. Ilya Solovyov was selected 205th overall, a spot where few go on to have NHL careers. While the 23-year-old still has work to do, he’s much closer than anyone would have expected on his draft day.

Solovyov suited up for 10 games with the Flames this past season and didn’t look out of place. His offensive ceiling is limited, but he is a very steady presence in his own end who may prove himself ready for a third-pairing role if he can impress in training camp.

Jeremie Poirier

Age: 22

22 Position: D

With seven points through four games with the Wranglers last season, Jeremie Poirier appeared to be well on his way to receiving his first NHL call-up. Unfortunately, he wound up suffering a skate laceration, which required surgery and kept him out of the lineup for months.

Because of the fact he was only able to play in 23 games last season, the Flames may choose to give Poirier a bit more time in the AHL. That said, he’s very close and could wind up getting an NHL opportunity right out of the gate if he puts together a strong camp.