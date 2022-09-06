Here's to forever: Flames' Andrew Mangiapane is engaged

Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane is set to sign a lifetime contract… with his fiancée.

Over the Labour Day long weekend, Mangiapane announced his engagement to longtime partner Claudia Tersigni.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Mangiapane (@andrewmangiapane)

“Future Mrs. 88,” Mangiapane captioned his post, while the two were posted up on what looked like a lovely boat somewhere. Let’s hope the ring stayed dry!

Former and current teammates were quick to wish the happy couple their congratulations.

“About time!! Congrats!!” longtime Flames forward (and current Florida Panthers player) Matthew Tkachuk wrote.

“Oh wow. Congrats,” wrote an apparently surprised — but more likely joking — Tyler Toffoli, while Nikita Zadorov kept it simple with a “congrats guys.”

It’s been a big offseason for the Flames forward, who signed a three-year, $17.4 million contract in early August after his best NHL year to date.

Mangiapane had a career year for the Flames last season, setting career highs in goals (35), assists (20), and points (55). The 26-year-old has scored 78 goals and 54 assists for 132 points in his 260-game NHL career — played entirely with the Flames after being drafted by the team in the sixth round in 2015.