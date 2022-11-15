Flames goalie Markstrom reveals new custom "Blasty" gear (PHOTOS)

Jacob Markstrom is bringing the heat to his latest goalie gear setup.

Markstrom unveiled his predominantly black setup with strong red and yellow accenting that he’ll rock when the Calgary Flames sport their alternate “Blasty” jerseys. The team is set to sport the jerseys for the first time this season on November 29 at home against the Florida Panthers.

“It’s always fun to mix it up,” Markstrom told media Sunday. “As a goalie, I think it’s more fun than the players. You get a new gear and a new mask and all that stuff. It’s still two points. We’ve got to be ready. But for sure it’s a little bit more fun for us goalies than the players.”

The setup, courtesy of CCM, is a bit of a variation on the combination Markstrom wore last time the Flames dusted off the “Blasty” jerseys as part of the NHL’s reverse retro series two seasons ago.

Markstrom also revealed a new custom mask to complete the set.

The mask was created by artist Jordon Bourgeault of JBo Airbrush, who has done Markstrom’s most recent artwork — including his current cowboy-themed skull design.

“It’s similar,” Markstrom said. “The guy’s been painting it. Kind of the same theme.”

Markstrom’s mask features his now-trademark skull theme, but with a “lava rock skull design with liquid magma teeth and molten lava,” Bourgeault wrote on Instagram. The look is completed by a “Blasty” rendition up top.

The back plate also features the same theme, complete with the return of Markstrom’s “Pappa” and the Tre Kronor on the back plate. The straps are also painted to match the theme.

The “Blasty” uniform will be worn 12 times this season: