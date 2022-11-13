Jets' Dubois calls out Markstrom for "dirty play" by Flames goalie

Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois doesn’t seem to be too fond of Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

During last night’s contest between the two Canadian rivals, Dubois shot the puck towards Markstrom’s net (but missed it) late into the second period following an offside whistle, with his Jets trailing 3-2.

But Markstrom didn’t seem like the biggest fan of that, sticking his leg out and tripping Dubois in front of his crease and sending him flying towards the end boards.

See it for yourself on the video below:

Things are getting a little heated at the Saddledome. 😳 pic.twitter.com/96jjRyMQDd — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) November 13, 2022

Markstrom was assessed a two-minute minor on the play, which was served by Blake Coleman. With Calgary already shorthanded due to a Mackenzie Weegar holding play, Markstrom’s trip put the Flames on a 5-on-3 penalty kill.

While opinions may be divided on the play itself, Dubois didn’t mince his words when sharing his thoughts.

“I thought he took his leg out, tripped me. I think it’s a dangerous play. I think that’s a dirty play,” Dubois said postgame. “We talk about goalie safety and all that, and I’m 100% on board for that, but, you know, I wasn’t going towards him. Yeah, I get pushed. I wasn’t going towards him. I thought his leg came out. I didn’t look at the replay. Maybe it doesn’t. Maybe it didn’t. If it didn’t, I’ll take back what I said, but I thought that was a very dangerous, very dirty play.”

Dubois also referenced the hit by Aaron Dell on Drake Batherson from this January, which earned Dell a three-game suspension.

Drake Batherson was forced to leave the game after being hit by Aaron Dell. pic.twitter.com/t6T66c6gdJ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 26, 2022

Markstrom was not asked about the play in a postgame media appearance with Flames TV.

He did get the last laugh though, as his Flames picked up the 3-2 win.

The Flames and the Jets next face off on January 3. New year, same old beef, perhaps?