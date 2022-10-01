New season, new look for Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom.

Markstrom, a Vezina Trophy finalist for the first time last season after turning in NHL career-highs in save percentage (.922), goals-against average (2.22), wins (37), and games played (63), will unveil a new signature style this fall with the Flames.

And he’s enlisted a familiar friend to help pull it off.

Markstrom had a new mask, a cowboy-themed skull design, painted by Jordon Bourgeault of JBo Airbrush — the same artist who handled the goalie’s look last season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordon Bourgeault (@jboairbrush)

“Okay my friends, lets take a look at Markstrom’s new 2022-23 season goalie mask. This is a cowboy skull, you’ve got the cowboy hat with the Flames emblem on it. There is a leather belt with ‘Markstrom’ stamped in it as well as a belt buckle, Calgary Stampede belt buckle with his number on it,” Bourgeault, winner of Sparmax International Airbrush competition in 2019 and finalist in 2020, said in the post.

“I’ve got a Calgary Flames bandana, which I designed an entire bandana for this. Also, it’s all wrapped in barbed-wire, which is the strapping for the cowboy hat.”

The back plate of the Markstrom mask also features the Swedish Crowns, ‘pappa’ text, and the knot for the bandana. The straps are designed to give a brown leather look.

Bourgeault detailed the process in a series of posts showing the development process over a dozen videos on both his Instagram and TikTok pages.