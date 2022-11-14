Johnny Gaudreau hasn’t made too many friends in the hockey world this year.

After signing a $68.2 million megadeal with the Columbus Blue Jackets this past summer, it’d be understandable that many Calgary Flames fans wouldn’t be too fond of their former star.

“When I say I love Calgary, it’s the city,” Gaudreau said last month, according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic. “Now that I’m on Columbus, I couldn’t care less what they do as a team. I obviously want to beat them. But as a city, the fans, the organization, the way they treated me, I always loved it there. It was a great place to play for the nine years. Once I left, I didn’t care anymore about the team.”

Gaudreau was reportedly offered more money to stay in Calgary but wanted a move east to be closer to his New Jersey-based family.

And much like many Calgary fans, it appears that New York Islanders fans also have a bone to pick with Gaudreau.

During last Saturday’s game between the Islanders and Jackets, the Islanders faithful let Gaudreau have it when he was touching the puck.

The boo birds were out in full force, reminiscent of the calls given to former Islanders and current Toronto Maple Leafs captain John Tavares on his many trips to his former home team.

Fans actually booing Gaudreau. Did you really think he was signing here? #isles pic.twitter.com/8HlBQsaKNh — YESUV🚙 (@IslesWhiteSUV) November 13, 2022

All’s fair in love, war, and free agency, we guess?

Gaudreau currently has six goals and six assists in 14 games in his new city, but the Islanders were able to hold him off the scoresheet. They got the last laugh as well, winning the game 4-3 in overtime.

Gaudreau’s Blue Jackets, meanwhile, sit 4-9-1 and at the bottom of the Metropolitan Division standings. You know, maybe those Islanders fans have a point.