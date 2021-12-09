Tij Iginla, son of Flames icon Jarome Iginla, drafted into WHL

Another Iginla is set to terrorize the Western Hockey League.

Tij Iginla was selected in the first round (No. 9) of the 2021 WHL Prospects Draft by the Seattle Thunderbirds on Thursday.

Yes, he’s the son of Jarome Iginla, longtime face of the Calgary Flames franchise.

Tij, a 5-10, 160-pound forward, has 10 points (6G, 5A) in 11 games with Rink Hockey Academy this season. He also had three points (2G, 1A) in five games representing Team British Columbia at the WHL Cup.

He was born August 1, 2006, two years after Jarome led the Flames to an improbable run to within one game of a Stanley Cup championship in 2004.

Jarome had 236 points (102G, 134A) in 183 games with the Kamloops Blazers of the WHL from 1993-1996 before being selected in the first round (No. 11) of the 1995 NHL Draft.

It’s a big stretch for the Iginlas.

In addition to Tij’s excitement, Jarome was officially ushered into the Hockey Hall of Fame in mid-November. In late November, Jade — Jarome’s daughter — earned an invite to try out for Canada’s entry at the Women’s World Under-18 Championship later this month.