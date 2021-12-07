City of Calgary urges safe driving with hilarious Darryl Sutter sign

The City of Calgary wants you to take a little Darryl Sutter inspiration from the ice to the road.

In a sign on Centre Street near 3 Avenue South, the City reminds drivers of the kind of tactics the current Calgary Flames head coach prefers.

“Darryl Sutter likes defensive drivers,” the sign reads.

The sign points to the Flames’ sudden stinginess under Sutter.

Calgary has been the best defensive checking team in the NHL this season, leading the league in goals against (51) and goals against per game (2.04), save percentage (.948) and registering fifth in shots against per game (29.6)

The Flames have also given up the fewest scoring changes goals against (25), high-danger goals against (17), high-dangers goals against per 60 minutes (0.85), second-fewest scoring-chances against per 60 minutes (23.73), and the ninth-fewest high-danger chances against (192), according to Natural Stat Trick.

As a result, the Flames are tied for tops in the Western Conference with the Minnesota Wild and lead the Edmonton Oilers by three points for first in the Pacific Division.