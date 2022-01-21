Jade Iginla, daughter of Flames icon Jarome Iginla, makes Team Canada

Jade Iginla would’ve been in line to represent Team Canada on the World stage for the first time, it turns out.

The daughter of Calgary Flames legend Jarome Iginla, Jade was named to Canada’s entry at the 2022 IIHF World Under-18 Women’s Championship in Sweden, despite the event being cancelled last month due to concerns over the COVID-19 virus.

Hockey Canada announced the team’s roster anyway, recognizing the 23 players that would’ve participated in the tournament — originally scheduled from January 8-15 before it was axed Christmas Eve.

“Our disappointment of not competing in the championship this month does not overshadow the dedication and hard work our athletes and staff put in to be ready to compete,” said Gina Kingsbury, director of hockey operations, in a release.

“I am extremely proud of this group. It is crucial for the development of these athletes, as well as the growth of the women’s game, to be able to hold this tournament, and we remain hopeful there is an opportunity for them to showcase their talents and represent Canada on the world stage in the near future.”

Jade, a right-shot right-winger like Jarome, has 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 11 games for Rink Hockey Academy in Kelowna. The 17-year-old is committed to Brown University next season.

She previously played at Shattuck St.Mary’s Prep school in Minnesota, netting 30 points (15 goals, 15 assists) in 39 games.

She has a ways to go to catch up to dad’s totals.

Iginla had 1300 points (625 goals, 675 assists), along with 1040 minutes in penalties, over parts of 21 seasons with the Flames, Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, and Los Angeles Kings. He is the all-time Flames franchise leader in games (1,219), goals (525), power-play goals (161) and points (1,095), and is second in assists (570).

Jade’s accomplishment is one of several for the family of late.

Jarome was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in November, and Tij Iginla, Jarome’s son, was drafted into the Western Hockey League in early December, and recorded his first point, an assist, on December 29.