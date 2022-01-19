NHL announces rescheduling of 10 Calgary Flames games

The Calgary Flames schedule became clearer Wednesday.

The Flames had 10 games rescheduled, including eight on home ice, as a result of COVID-19 outbreaks and provincial attendance restrictions that forced a host of Flames games to be cancelled in December and January.

The new schedule will see Calgary play 51 games in 99 days to finish the season.

The Flames have added the following dates:

Wednesday, February 9 vs. Vegas, 7:30 PM (Jan. 15)

Thursday, February 10 vs. Toronto, 7:00 PM (Dec. 16)

Saturday, February 12 vs. New York Islanders, 8:00 PM (Jan. 11)

Tuesday, February 15 vs. Columbus, 7:00 PM (Dec. 18)

Wednesday, February 16 vs. Anaheim, 7:30 PM (Dec. 21)

Saturday, February 19 vs. Seattle, 8:00 PM (Dec. 23)

Monday, February 21 vs. Winnipeg, 2:00 PM (Dec. 31)

Monday, March 7 vs. Edmonton, 7:30 PM (Dec. 27)

Monday, April 18 @ Chicago, 7:00 PM (Dec. 13)

Tuesday, April 19 @ Nashville, 7:00 PM (Dec. 14)

Season ticket holders have been communicated with directly, according to the Flames.

The Flames originally had just one home date at Scotiabank Saddledome in February, with a three-week break through the middle of the month for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Dates became available after the NHL and NHLPA came to an agreement to withdraw from the Olympics last month. The decision was made as a result of rising cases of COVID-19 and the highly infectious Omicron variant.

NHL players attended every Winter Olympics from 1998 to 2014. Participation in the 2022 and 2026 Olympics was negotiated into the NHL’s most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement.