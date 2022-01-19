The Calgary Flames were firing on all cylinders on the ice last night.

Off it, too.

The Flames’ social media team, enjoying Calgary’s most complete effort in over a month, took the opportunity to share in the excitement with some carefully timed Twitter jokes in a 5-1 slump-busting win at the expense of the Florida Panthers in what was former forward Sam Bennett’s return to the Saddledome.

And the punchlines couldn’t have been more “dad.”

The first came with the Flames safely up 2-0 midway through the second period.

10 minutes left in Period 2⃣ and our only updates are that we're still having fun and that it's 2-0 for us. How 'bout a joke? What did the ocean say to the beach? Nothing, it just waved 🌊 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 19, 2022

They dropped another gem just prior to the third period, taking some intermission time to raise spirits and spread some additional cheer.

Or groans, depending on which side of the fence you sit on when it comes to punny punchlines.

Intermission #content? Another joke. What did one wall say to the other? I'll meet you at the corner. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 19, 2022

First TV timeout in the third, with a 5-1 lead?

Time for another smile. Or eye-roller.

TV timeout = joke time. Where do boats go when they're sick? To the boat doc. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 19, 2022

The social team celebrated the win, Calgary’s first in five games and just the third in the past 11, with one all fathers could be proud of.

You know we're dropping a post-win joke: Why did the orange lose the race? It ran out of juice. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 19, 2022

And there was one more before calling it a day.

Not quite a Panthers-poke, but a cat joke nonetheless.

No word on whether it was intentional or not.

Good night, #Flames fans … we're leaving you with this: Why can’t a leopard hide? Because he’s always spotted. — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 19, 2022

These weren’t the only gut-busters in the game.

The Flames snuck in one more joke, after Matthew Tkachuk’s 4-1 tally put the game firmly out of reach for the Panthers, and it came at the expense, somewhat, of the goal-scorer who finished with a three-point outing on Tuesday.

One of those “funny ’cause it’s true” offerings.

Could be selling you insurance, could be scoring highlight reel goals against your team. pic.twitter.com/y55Z4tkCQI — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 19, 2022

It’s not the only fun the Flames have had on Twitter with Tkachuk recently.

Calgary’s social crew joined social media forces last week with the St. Louis Blues and Ottawa Senators in a three-way pact to try to vote each team’s “Last Men In” representatives into the NHL All-Star Game.

It failed, but not without some creative effort to put Tkachuk, brother Brady, and Blues forward Robert Thomas in contention.