Bennett receives tribute video and ovation in return to Calgary (VIDEO)

Sam Bennett knew the Calgary Flames would prep a little something special for his return to the Saddledome.

He didn’t necessarily know how he’d react. Or how the fans would, for that matter.

But Bennett was greeted by the Flames and their faithfuls, with a video tribute during the game’s first TV timeout that prompted a sizeable ovation given the numbers in attendance.

“I actually haven’t thought about that at all,” Bennett said a few hours before puck drop. “I’m sure I’ll watch it. I usually watch the Jumbotron a lot. It’ll be really cool to see.”

The ovation for Bennett, a Flames fixture for parts of seven seasons in Calgary, despite the sparse crowd because of provincial COVID regulations.

It didn’t diminish the effect in Bennett’s first game against Calgary since being traded to Florida on April 12. Bennett was selected with the No. 4 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft by the Flames and scored 140 points (67 goals, 73 assists) in 402 games from 2014-2021.

Sam Bennett on returning to Calgary: “It’s kind of weird coming in here, being on the opposite team. [I have] a lot of great memories here.” #FLAvsCGY pic.twitter.com/73x9nW77Lu — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) January 19, 2022

“I’ve run into so many people that I’ve known or even people I don’t know that know me. They’ve all said they’re really happy for me and follow me pretty closely,” Bennett said. “It’s pretty cool to see how much support I still have in this city.”

Bennett has 39 points (22 goals, 17 assists) in 40 games since joining the Panthers and has scored seven points (five goals, two assists) during a three-game point streak.

He also has seven goals in his past five games as a fixture between Anthony Duclair and Jonathan Huberdeau on was is technically dubbed Florida’s second line.

“It’s great,” Flames forward, Johnny Gaudreau said yesterday. “He had a fresh new start in Florida and is playing well. Good for him. I was pretty close with him the past seven, eight years we played together. It’s going to be fun to get a chance to play against him.”

The Flames got the last smile, upending the Panthers in what was their first regulation loss in 10 games. Bennett, for his efforts, scored the lone goal for Florida in the 5-1 floundering.

Benny in front 🚨 pic.twitter.com/BRY8UWYu7p — Florida Panthers (@FlaPanthers) January 19, 2022

It might take a little shine out of the reunion.

But still a memorable trip nonetheless.

“It was exciting. Definitely a little different going into the away dressing room for the first time, but it’s a cool, cool feeling,” Bennett said. “I had a lot of great memories here in this building, and I was here for a long time.

“Pretty cool to be back here again.”