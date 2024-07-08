Fan gifts custom Flames cowboy hat to top prospect Parekh

The newest Calgary Flames prospect is Stampede-ready after receiving a custom cowboy hat from a fan while at development camp.

Zayne Parekh, who was drafted ninth overall by the Flames at this year’s draft, has been hard at work during his first NHL development camp over the past week. It just so happens that the development camp is occurring at the same time as the iconic Calgary Stampede.

With that in mind, the 18-year-old defenceman was gifted a custom cowboy hat featuring the Flames logo on Saturday from a fan who attended the camp.

Zayne Parekh was just given a Flames cowboy hat and it suits him extremely well. pic.twitter.com/npojI4nUp3 — Mike Gould (@miketgould) July 6, 2024

Parekh is fresh off signing an entry-level contract with the Flames and admitted that he had never been to the Calgary Stampede before. With a fresh new hat now in his possession, he is ready to start immersing himself in the city’s culture.

The Nobleton, Ontario, native has enjoyed his first taste of playing hockey in Alberta’s largest city. Parekh told media over the weekend that seeing crowds come to the rink to watch hockey in July was an encouraging sign.

“It’s awesome, especially with the Stampede going on, there are probably a few people in there who had some late nights for sure,” Parekh joked. “To see them come out and support, it speaks wonders about the fans.

“I know this is a hockey town and there is no doubt about that… It was nice having people out here and not having empty stands to do a scrimmage in because that would be very deflating.”

Fans are reciprocating that love as they like what they’re seeing from their latest first-round pick. Parekh showed off a bit of his skillset early in Saturday’s scrimmage with a sleek spin-o-rama pass.

Parekh isn’t the only Calgary Flames player who will be enjoying the Stampede. Goaltender Dustin Wolf was seen embracing the event, as well as ex-Flames star Matthew Tkachuk.