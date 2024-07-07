Ex-Flames star Tkachuk is living it up at the Calgary Stampede

Matthew Tkachuk just won the Stanley Cup as a member of the Florida Panthers, but the former Calgary Flames star was back in Alberta this weekend.

After spending six seasons playing with the Flames, the 26-year-old Tkachuk has kept his love for the Calgary Stampede alive despite playing in South Florida. Fans at this year’s stampede were quick to notice that he was back in the city, cowboy hat and all.

It looked like he was having a good time back in his old stomping grounds.

Matthew Tkachuk at the Calgary Stampede last night! Credit to @emma12_grace for sending me the video! pic.twitter.com/DPiHoyzELa — Yegor Sharangovich replaced Breadman (@FierySharky) July 6, 2024

Though Tkachuk somewhat forced a move out of Calgary by not committing to a long-term extension with the team in the summer of 2022, Flames fans are still fond of their former agitator, mainly because he helped end the Edmonton Oilers’ Stanley Cup hopes last season.

He has also endeared himself to Flames fans by shouting out his Calgary fans directly after he won the Stanley Cup and chirping Edmonton during the Panthers’ Stanley Cup parade.

However, it wasn’t just Flames fans who snapped pics with Tkachuk. One Oilers fan and his wife got up close and personal with him and had a message to convey. Luckily, it seemed like it was all done in good fun, and the trio posed for a photo together.

I told Matthew tkachuk tonight that a healthy oilers team would have beat them and he said we will never know and that s not the way it ended. He’s a true fucker to be sure. pic.twitter.com/QtTOkOCMHj — Dreamer-29-97-93 (@Dreamer29_97_93) July 7, 2024

This won’t be the last time Tkachuk will be in the headlines this summer. Each Panthers player will get their day with the Stanley Cup over the next few months, and Tkachuk will surely have some plans.

Is there a chance he will spend that day in Calgary? Only time will tell.