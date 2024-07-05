Flames sign three prospects including both 2024 first-round picks

The Calgary Flames have signed three of their top prospects to entry-level contracts.

The first deal announced was with Zayne Parekh, who the Flames just drafted ninth overall. The uberly talented defenceman has been locked up to a three-year, entry-level contract with an AAV of $975,000.

SIGNED ✍️ The #Flames have signed Zayne Parekh to an entry-level contract! — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 5, 2024



Parekh, who has drawn comparisons to Erik Karlsson, scored 33 goals and 96 points in 66 games with the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL this past season. While a strong camp could put him in the conversation of cracking the Flames’ blue line this coming year, he will most likely spend another season with the Spirit as he continues to develop his craft.

The second signing of the day was with the second of the Flames’ two first-round picks at this year’s draft, Matvei Gridin. He agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with an AAV of $975,000.

PEN TO PAPER! Matvei Gridin has signed a three-year entry-level contract! — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 5, 2024



The 28th overall selection scored 38 goals and 83 points while playing mainly right-wing this past season for the Muskegon Lumberjacks in the USHL. He will be playing for the Val-d’Or Foreurs in the QMJHL next season.

The third and final signing announced was 2023 second-round pick, Etienne Morin. The 19-year-old defenceman agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with an average annual value (AAV) of $903,400. He spent this past season with the Moncton Wildcats in the QMJHL, scoring 12 goals and 49 points in 58 games. He’ll be making the jump to the pro ranks next season.

IT’S OFFICIAL!#Flames sign 2023 second rounder Etienne Morin to an entry-level contract! — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 5, 2024

Though the next few seasons could see the Flames struggle a bit, prospects such as the three above point toward a bright future for the organization. These three, paired with other young talent such as Matt Coronato, Connor Zary, Dustin Wolf, Samuel Honzek, and Jakob Pelletier, should give fans plenty to be optimistic about moving forward.