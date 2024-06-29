Flames select Zayne Parekh ninth overall at 2024 NHL Draft

The Calgary Flames have selected Zayne Parekh with the ninth overall selection at the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

Many Flames fans had envisioned Tij Iginla going at ninth overall, but that hope went out the window when the Utah Hockey Club grabbed him at sixth. That said, Parekh is far from a consolation prize.

Parekh led all draft-eligible defenceman in goals this season, scoring 33 in 66 games with the Saginaw Spirit in the OHL. He also put up a team-leading 96 points. He played a huge role in the Spirit winning the Memorial Cup this season, posting 11 points in 13 playoff games.

Parekh doesn’t have a particularly large frame at just 6-foot, 178 pounds, but is undeniably skilled on the back end. The Elite Prospects 2024 NHL Draft Guide describes Parekh as “a dynamic, game-breaking offensive defenceman with first-unit power play potential at the NHL level.”

Parekh joins a Flames organization that has plenty of solid prospects on the back end, most notably Hunter Brzustewicz, who they acquired in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks this past season. Others include Jeremie Poirier, Ilya Solovyov, and Etienne Morin.

Many thought the Flames would draft a centreman with the ninth pick, which is a position they are lacking in. That option seemingly went to the wayside before they got to the podium, however, as there were four centers taken beforehand. That said, Flames fans won’t complain about the 18-year-old Parekh, who undoubtedly has star potential at the NHL level.