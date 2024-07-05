Flames goalie Dustin Wolf is in Calgary enjoying Stampede

Dustin Wolf is one of many in the city who are out and about enjoying the 10-day Calgary Stampede.

The Stampede officially got underway yesterday, which the Calgary Flames goaltender seems quite excited about. He uploaded a photo of himself on his Instagram story decked out in cowboy gear while riding a horse near the rodeo grounds.

Dustin Wolf at the Calgary Stampede parade #Flames pic.twitter.com/rDXKLli4i2 — Yegor Sharangovich replaced Breadman (@FierySharky) July 5, 2024

“Let’s get this party started,” Wolf captioned the photo.

Over the years, many Flames players, even ones who have left Calgary for the offseason, have returned to enjoy the many events Stampede has to offer. Last summer, Blake Coleman and several friends were in attendance for what is billed as “the greatest outdoor show on earth.”

The Canadian Tuxedo, jorts version. From the Calgary Stampede rodeo to golfing in Banff, Blake Coleman and his buddies did it all! — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) July 14, 2023

Big season ahead for Wolf

Wolf is preparing to enter what will be the biggest season of his professional career to date, as he will do everything in his power to start the 2024-25 campaign with the Flames for the first time. The 23-year-old was able to suit up for a career-high 17 NHL games last season, posting a 3.16 goals against average (GAA), along with a .893 save percentage (SV%).

While most agree Wolf is NHL-ready given his outstanding stats in the AHL over the past three seasons, it remains to be seen whether or not he will get the opportunity off the hop.

The recent trade that sent Jacob Markstrom to the New Jersey Devils seemed to open the door for Wolf, but the signing of free-agent goalie Devin Cooley has cast some doubt. It’s still presumed that Wolf will begin the season with the Flames, though he remains waiver-exempt, which could work against him.

Another factor in all of this is the health of presumed backup goaltender Dan Vladar, who underwent hip surgery late in the 2023-24 season. While it sounds like he is recovering well, there is still a chance he’s not back to full health when training camp rolls around. If that’s the case, it could be a Wolf-Cooley tandem to begin the 2024-25 season.