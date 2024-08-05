Former Calgary Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington has officially found a new home.

On Monday, the Colorado Avalanche revealed that they have come to terms with the 27-year-old on a one-year contract for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

As per insider Frank Seravalli, the new deal will see him earn $1.05 million.

Selected 60th overall by Calgary in the 2015 NHL Draft, Kylington has spent his entire NHL career in the Flames’ system up to this point.

Over the past year, he has been open about recent his mental health struggles, which forced him to miss the entire 2022-23 season and a good portion of 2023-24.

After the long time off, the Swedish blueliner was able to return to the Flames in late January. He wound up playing in 33 games, scoring three goals and eight points while averaging just over 17 minutes in ice time.

As a result, he was named one of three finalists for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.

Kylington’s most productive NHL campaign (2021-2022) saw him net nine goals and 31 points over 73 games.

Although he was popular with fans, a July interview with Flames GM Craig Conroy revealed that the player’s camp and Calgary’s management couldn’t agree on an extension, as the Flames preferred to sign Kylington to a short-term deal.

With Kylington becoming a UFA on July 1, the Flames ended up coming to terms on a two-year deal ($1.75 million AAV) with Calgary-born defenceman Jake Bean.