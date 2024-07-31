Flames have five remaining RFAs who need contracts for 2024-25

Following yesterday’s signing of Dustin Wolf, the Calgary Flames are now down to five RFAs that will need to be signed ahead of the 2024-25 season.

This should be of low concern to fans as of now, as there is still plenty of time for deals to be worked out. None of the five remaining will command any sort of significant term or dollars, and even if they did, the Flames have over $21 million in cap space to work with.

Here is a look at the five Flames who remain without a contract as we approach the month of August.

Jakob Pelletier

Age: 23

23 2023-24 stats: 13 GP, 1 G, 2 A, 3 PTS (NHL)

The most intriguing of the bunch who remains is Jakob Pelletier. The 2019 first-round pick has shown plenty of promise in terms of his AHL stats over the past three seasons, but has yet to find his footing with the Flames.



Given that Pelletier has logged just 37 career NHL games to this point, the dollar figure on this deal, like the remainder of players on this list, will be low. It will be up to Pelletier to produce with the Flames moving forward to help ensure a significant pay bump on a deal afterward.

Cole Schwindt

Age: 23

23 2023-24 stats: 66 GP, 14 G, 22 A, 36 PTS (AHL)

Cole Schwindt served as the prospect the Flames obtained from the Florida Panthers in the Matthew Tkachuk trade. The 23-year-old forward has spent the vast majority of his time in the AHL following the deal, but was able to suit up for four games with the Flames this past season.

Schwindt is likely to begin the 2024-25 season with the Calgary Wranglers but has an opportunity to be one of the first forwards looked at if any Flames forwards are to suffer an injury.

Adam Klapka

Age: 23

23 2023-24 stats: 65 GP, 21 G, 25 A, 46 PTS (AHL)

Though Adam Klapka appears to be on the outside looking in when it comes to an opening night spot with the Flames, it wouldn’t surprise anyone if he winds up sticking around. It all depends on what type of training camp the 6-foot-6 winger is able to put together.



Klapka suited up for the first six NHL games of his career last season, where he managed a goal along with 19 penalty minutes. He isn’t ever expected to become a point producer at the NHL level, but his size and strength could prove valuable to the Flames.

Yan Kuznetsov

Age: 22

22 2023-24 stats: 63 GP, 5 G, 8 A, 13 PTS (AHL)

Yan Kuznetsov’s name doesn’t get brought up a ton when discussing the Flames’ top prospects, but the 2020 second-round pick is continuing to progress in his development.

Offence will never be a part of Kuznetsov’s game, but he continues to have third-pairing potential. He is a tough player to go up against, thanks in large part to his 6-foot-4, 210-pound frame. This coming season, which he will presumably spend with the Wranglers, will be a big one for him.

Ilya Solovyov

Age: 24

24 2023-24 stats: 51 GP, 5 G, 10 A, 15 PTS (AHL)

Similar to Kuznetsov, Ilya Solovyov is a defence-first, shutdown defenceman who took some big strides last season. The 2020 first-round pick was able to suit up for 10 games with the Flames in 2023-24, where he recorded three assists.

The big advantage for a player like Solovyov, who is limited in terms of his offensive game, is that the Flames have several blue line prospects that excel when it comes to producing. Having a player who can lock things down defensively is needed, and the 24-year-old provides exactly that.