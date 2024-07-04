Flames preparing to move on from Kylington: "The door is closing"

Just a few short months ago, it seemed like a no-brainer that the Calgary Flames and Oliver Kylington would work out a new contract.

Though Kylington was set to and has since become a UFA, no one thought he would actually hit the market. The 27-year-old seemed extremely grateful for how the Flames handled his absence due to mental health reasons, and the organization seemed genuinely excited to have him return in January this past season.

By the time free agency began, however, the Flames and Kylington had yet to work something out. General manager Craig Conroy then chose to sign Jake Bean to a two-year deal, which many felt meant Kylington’s time had come to a close. Speaking on The Big Show with Rusic and Rose, Conroy said the opportunity for a new deal remains, but not for much longer.

“I get [that] free agency is free agency. He earned free agency,” Conroy said. “He can take a look out there. The door is closing, but it’s not closed. I think we’re still seeing, and he’s probably out looking. That’s what his representation needs to do. They need to see if the deal that they felt comfortable with is out there for him, and if not, we’ll continue to talk.”

🔥 #Flames GM Craig Conroy joined @GeorgeRusic and @MattRoseYYC on the Big Show today and he gave an update on negotiations with Oliver Kylington.

Conroy went on to say that the issue between the two sides came down to term, as the Flames preferred a shorter deal than Kylington’s camp. You can understand where both sides are coming from, as the organization is nervous to commit to a player who has played just 33 games over the past two seasons, while Kylington’s group is doing everything they can to have him financially secure.