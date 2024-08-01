Calgary Flames defenceman Nikita Okhotiuk has officially signed a two-year contract with CSKA Moscow in the KHL.

TSN’s Darren Dreger had initially reported in late May that Okhotiuk would be heading to the KHL, though the deal was only officially confirmed this morning.

CSKA of the #KHL signed a 3-year deal with Egor Afanasyev from the @PredsNHL #Preds, 3-year deal with Dmitry Samorukov from the @penguins #LetsGoPens, 2-year deal with Denis Gurianov from the @NHLFlyers #LetsGoFlyers, 2-year deal with Ruslan Iskhakov from the @NYIslanders #Isles,… — Daria Tuboltseva (@DariaTuboltseva) August 1, 2024

The Flames acquired Okhotiuk from the San Jose Sharks at this year’s trade deadline in exchange for a conditional fifth-round pick in 2024. Prior to the deal, the 23-year-old had a goal and eight points in 43 contests with the Sharks.

Following the trade, the Flames used Okhotiuk sparingly. He suited up for just nine games and averaged less than 14 minutes on the ice. He chipped in with one assist over that span and picked up four minutes in penalties.

Okhotiuk became an RFA following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season. The Flames chose to qualify him, meaning they retain his NHL rights. This gives them the option to sign him following the ending of his KHL deal if they believe he improves enough to become an impactful NHL player. He is still young enough that that scenario remains a possibility.

Perhaps Okhotiuk saw the writing on the wall for what would have come with the Flames in 2024-25, as he may have struggled to find playing time. Despite moving on from Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin late last season, the Flames have several NHL defencemen under contract, along with prospect Ilya Solovyov, who could earn a regular spot in the lineup.

With Okhotiuk’s immediate future now being cleared up, the focus for the Flames will turn to their five remaining RFAs. Jakob Pelletier, Adam Klapka, Cole Schwindt, Yan Kuznetsov, and Solovyov are all still in need of a contract before the 2024-25 season gets underway. Given the lack of NHL experience in all five, these should be relatively easy contracts to get completed between now and training camp.