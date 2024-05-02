Flames' Kylington named top-three finalist for Masterton Trophy

Calgary Flames defenceman Oliver Kylington has been named a top-three finalist for the Masterton Trophy by the NHL.

This was to be expected, as Kylington returned to the Flames in late January after missing the past season and a half due to mental health issues. While it would be great to see him get rewarded with the Masterton, he is going up against two competitors who are also very deserving.

Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen was forced to miss a big chunk of this season after doctors discovered he had blood clotting issues. He missed 49 games in total, but was able to return late in the season and has been playing some of his best hockey ever since, having just led the ‘Canes to a first-round series victory over the New York Islanders.

The other candidate is Connor Ingram, who nearly retired earlier in his career due to obsessive-compulsive disorder and lingering depression. He was able to get the help he needed and proved to the hockey world what he was capable of. Entering 2023-24, he had just 30 games of NHL experience. He appeared in 50 this season with the Arizona Coyotes, recording a 2.91 goals against average (GAA) and a .907 save percentage (SV%).”

As for Kylington, it appeared that he was on track to return for the start of the 2023-24 season, but that all changed when it was announced that he was unable to go on the first day of training camp.

The 26-year-old didn’t give up, however, and was eventually able to make his return on January 25 in a game versus the Columbus Blue Jackets. To little surprise, those at the Saddledome gave him a roaring ovation.

“It’s touching, for sure. It really is,” Kylington said following his season debut. “I just want to give it back. I just want to show my abilities on the ice, and I think that’s my way to give it back. I have to work hard and keep going here. I want to show my best.”

Kylington went on to play 33 games this season, mainly in a third-pairing role. He chipped in offensively with three goals and eight points, while averaging 17:15 minutes in ice time. Considering how much time he had missed, fans were quite impressed with how seamlessly he was able to fit back into the lineup.