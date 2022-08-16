Flames add custom detail to centre ice at the Saddledome this season

The ice is in at the Saddledome, and the Calgary Flames have added a particular detail to the red line at centre ice.

The red line features decals of alternating flickering flames running through the faceoff circle, adding a unique flair previously unused by the club. In the past, the Calgary club has used its own logo dotted across centre ice.

The alternating flames could serve as a nod to both the Flames and Calgary Wranglers, the recently relocated American Hockey League affiliate that will play out of the Saddledome alongside the NHL club, Calgary Hitmen of the Western Hockey League, and Calgary Roughnecks of the National Lacrosse League.

It’ll serve for a busy barn.

The Flames have 41 home dates, and the Hitmen will play 28 of 34 home games at the Saddledome. The Wranglers, who were added to the docket this summer, will host opposing teams for 36 games. The Roughnecks are expected to have nine home dates as well.

The Saddledome is the NHL’s oldest building, having been constructed in 1983. Madison Square Garden in New York was built in 1968 but underwent an extensive renovation with a cost of approximately $1.1 billion within the last decade.

The detail is one of several touches for the upcoming season.

The Flames also appear to be continuing the tradition of having an organist at games, listing a job posting for the role that had previously been filled by Willy Joosen. Joosen, Calgary’s longtime organist, passed away earlier this summer.