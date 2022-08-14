Flames seeking organist to fill Saddledome with tunes again this season

The music will play on for the Calgary Flames at the Saddledome this season.

The Flames are seeking someone to fill the rink with creative tunes for both the Flames and the Calgary Wranglers — the team’s freshly-moved American Hockey League affiliate — according to a job posting on the team’s employment opportunities page.

“The Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation is currently looking for a talented and passionate individuals to fill the role of Organist for the Calgary Flames and Calgary Wranglers at the Scotiabank Saddledome,” the organization wrote in a job posting. “The Organist is responsible for playing the organ during all Flames and Wranglers home games, while collaborating with singers and event staffs to ensure all musical requirements for the game are met.”

The posting says the ideal candidate will have the following background:

Professional level of musical talent from training and/or experience specifically in piano/keyboard or similar instrument;

Thorough working knowledge of hockey and a strong understanding of hockey music;

Experience performing for a large crowd;

Excellent attention to detail;

Ability to work well under pressure;

Schedule flexibility to work evening and weekend shifts.

The posting stipulates the position will remain open until a suitable candidate is found for the role.

Willy Joosen, the longtime Flames’ organist who livened crowds at the Saddledome for over three decades, passed away on July 1.

A regular at the National Music Centre in Calgary and a longtime member of the jazz scene, Joosen began playing at the Saddledome in 1988.

“For 34 years, organist Willy Joosen brought so much joy and happiness to everyone who came to Flames games,” the team wrote in a tweet upon his passing. “He was an incredibly kind soul who uplifted everyone around him.

“Our deepest condolences to out to his family and friends. Rest In Peace, Willy.”