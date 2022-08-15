Flames' Huberdeau pledges to donate his brain to science

Jonathan Huberdeau has pledged his brain to science.

The Calgary Flames forward was one of several individuals, which also includes All-Ivy hockey star Kalley Armstrong of Harvard University and Major General (retired) Denis Thompson, to offer his brain to Project Enlist Canada for research on brain injuries after death.

“As an NHL player, I’m very aware of the impact of traumatic brain injuries, concussions, and the link to other mental health issues,” Huberdeau said in a Project Enlist release Monday. “I’m proud to support Canadian military veterans by pledging to donate my brain to Project Enlist and support research to improve the quality of life of all military personnel who so bravely and courageously served our country.”

Huberdeau joins New Jersey Devils Ben Lovejoy in the commitment.

Lovejoy became the first active NHLer to make the pledge, according to Rick Westhead of TSN.

The goal of Project Enlist, part of Concussion Legacy Foundation Canada, is to “dramatically accelerate critical research on traumatic brain injury (TBI), chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in military veterans,” the organization said on its website.

“Concussions ended my hockey career, but I have been able to recover. Other are not so lucky,” said Armstrong, a former captain for the Harvard women’s hockey team. “It is important all Canadians understand that mental health issues can result from brain injuries and research will lead to new treatments. I am proud to support Canadian military members in pledging my brain to Project Enlist Canada.”

Huberdeau has logged 671 career NHL games over 10 seasons — all with the Florida Panthers. He also logged 195 games over four seasons with the Saint John Sea Dogs in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

He was tied for second in NHL scoring last season with Johnny Gaudreau with 115 points (30 goals, 85 assists).

The 29-year-old joined the Flames, along with defenceman MacKenzie Weegar, in a blockbuster trade with Florida that saw Matthew Tkachuk shipped to the Florida Panthers on July 22.

He signed the largest contract in club history on August 4, an eight-year, $84-million pact worth $10.5 million per season.