If Calgary Flames fans needed yet another reason to hate the Edmonton Oilers right, they actually have two to choose from.

Let us explain.

The Flames were busy ahead of the latest NHL trade deadline, trying to offload some valuable talent.

In doing so, they sent Chris Tanev to the Dallas Stars, Elias Lindholm to the Vancouver Canucks, and Noah Hanifin to Vegas Golden Knights. While each of those deals saw the Flames come away with hefty returns, they all featured a conditional draft pick based on this year’s postseason outcome.

But given the way the playoffs have shaken out, Calgary has come out empty-handed on all three.

The Tanev deal saw Calgary getting the Stars’ third-round pick in 2026 if they made the Stanley Cup Final this year. Dallas came close but was ultimately bested by the Flames’ Alberta rival on Sunday night.

By sending Lindholm to Vancouver, Calgary had the chance to receive the Canucks’ fourth-round pick in the upcoming draft… if Vancouver made the Western Conference Final. The Oilers, once again, made sure that didn’t happen, beating the Canucks in a do-or-die Game 7 in Round 2.

Finally, in shipping Hanifin away to the Golden Knights, Calgary was promised a third-round pick in next month’s draft. That selection could have been promoted to a second-rounder if Vegas had gotten past the first round. And despite winning the Stanley Cup last season, the Knights were knocked out by the Stars in seven games.

While trading has not been very successful in helping Calgary select future assets, the Flames had a slight opportunity to get a top-three pick via last month’s draft lottery, but it wasn’t meant to be.

That said, they also had an opportunity to slide down as low as 11th. Instead, they remained in ninth, where they had a 64.4% chance at slotting before the lottery began.