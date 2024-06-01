Flames fans reminisce after '89 roster reunites: "What a team!!!"

The Calgary Flames ‘1989 Stanley Cup winning team has reunited to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their massive achievement.

On May 25th of 1989, the Flames were able to defeat the Montreal Canadiens in six games to win the first Stanley Cup in franchise history.

The Flames were an incredible team throughout the entire 1988-89 season, as they finished with an NHL best 117 points thanks to a 54-17-9 record.

This roster was stacked with talent, including six Hall-of-Famers in Joe Mullen, Doug Gilmour, Joe Nieuwendyk, Al MacInnis, Lanny McDonald, and Mike Vernon. They had several other top-tier players as well, most notably Theoren Fleury and Hakan Loob.

Mullen led the Flames in points that season with 110, while he and Nieuwendyk both scored 51 goals. Leading the way in the playoffs, however, was MacInnis, who put up 31 points en route to winning the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Reunited! Go behind-the-scenes with the ’89 teams as they celebrated their 35th anniversary of winning the Cup! pic.twitter.com/atGZ8cX3qB — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) June 1, 2024

Despite coming oh-so-close in 2004, the ’89 team remains the only roster in Flames history to have won the Stanley Cup. To no surprise, fans were thrilled to see plenty of that former roster reunited.

Times are much different now for the Flames, who are in the midst of a retooling stage. While the next few seasons could prove difficult, the future is beginning to look much brighter thanks to some great young talent they have in Connor Zary, Matt Coronato, Dustin Wolf, and Samuel Honzek, among others.

Those individuals, paired with whomever they select ninth overall at the draft later this month, could very well help the Flames get back to becoming one of the NHLs most competitive teams.