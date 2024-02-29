Flames trade Chris Tanev to Stars in three-way trade with Devils

The Calgary Flames have finally traded Chris Tanev.

The Flames confirmed this evening that the team will send Tanev to the Dallas Stars in exchange for a package that includes a 2024 second-round pick, Artem Grushnikov, and a conditional 2026 third-round pick. The condition on that pick is dependent on if the Stars advance to the Stanley Cup Final this season.

The Flames have also retained 50% of Tanev’s $4.5 million cap hit.

WE HAVE A TRADE TO ANNOUNCE! We have acquired defenceman Artem Grushnikov, a 2024 second round pick in the #NHLDraft, and a conditional third round pick in 2026!#Flames | @original16beer pic.twitter.com/A4YxIhHG8g — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 29, 2024

The New Jersey Devils are also a part of the trade. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravelli says that the Devils have been given a fourth-round pick to help retain an additional 25% of Tanev’s salary. The Stars have also received unsigned goaltender Cole Brady from the Devils.

Full trade, per sources: To #TexasHockey: Chris Tanev (75% retained), Cole Brady

To #Flames: 2024 2nd Rd Pick, Artem Grushnikov, Conditional 2026 3rd Rd Pick

To #njdevils: 4th Rd Pick — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) February 29, 2024

This ends months of speculation about where Tanev could be headed. The veteran defender has been linked to many teams, including both the Vancouver Canucks and Edmonton Oilers. Conversations with the Stars seemed to pick up over the last week, with Calgary GM Craig Conroy finally getting a return he’s comfortable pulling the trigger on.

The 34-year-old has been touted as one of the best defenceman actively available at this year’s trade deadline. The Stars will be adding him to an already strong roster currently at the top of the Central Division with the hopes that they can push for the Stanley Cup. At this point, it is not known if Tanev is open to signing an extension with Dallas past this season.

The Flames and Stars will not meet again this season, so a return to Calgary will probably have to wait until next season. Now all eyes will shift to Noah Hanifin, who recently made it known to the Flames that he will be hitting free agency, making him a prime target to get traded before next week’s trade deadline.

Let’s see if the Tanev deal opens up the floodgates on what has been an abnormally quiet start to the trade season.