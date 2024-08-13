SportsHockeyFlames

Calgary Flames make subtle change to Saddledome ice surface

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Aug 13 2024, 6:32 pm
Calgary Flames make subtle change to Saddledome ice surface

The Calgary Flames ice surface at the Scotiabank Saddledome will have a slightly new look for the upcoming 2024-25 season.

The Flames revealed a video on X of crews installing the ice surface in preparation of another NHL season, where one subtle change has been spotted.

The centre ice red line has been updated, with the fan-favourite “Blasty” logo running across the entire surface. Last season, the Flames also changed things up, including the Flames “Flaming C” logo. Prior, they had gone with their usual three-line approach.

This will help add some visual appeal for the fan base this coming season, and it’s far from the only change the Flames have made in that regard.

In late June, the organization announced that they would be partnering with Sportsnet on a new scoreboard. It will feature four 3.9 mm video displays, each of which measure 30 feet wide by 30 feet high. It is approximately 3.75 times larger than the old scoreboard at the Saddledome, which was recently taken down.

While still a few seasons away, the most exciting change for the Flames is undoubtedly the announcement of their new arena, Scotia Place. After some failed negotiations over the years, construction of the new building is underway and is expected to be ready for the 2027-28 season.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Flames
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop