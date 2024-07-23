4 awesome features that will be part of Calgary Flames' new arena

After much anticipation, the renderings of the new $800 million Calgary Flames building were released yesterday.

The new building, Scotia Place, will be two blocks north of the Saddledome. Calgarians are very excited about the development, as it is a major and much-needed upgrade from the Saddledome, which was built in 1983.

Scotia Place will have plenty of features that ensure fans inside and outside the building will be sure to enjoy. Here are a few of those features that will help make the new building one that everyone will want to visit.

Stunning Indigenous cultural design

One of the coolest features of this new arena is how it will look from the outside. The central structure features a textured flame design that resembles a home fire.

This design will look even more impressive later in the day, as it will be lit at night, helping truly amplify the home fire feel. The idea behind this is to bring together Indigenous cultural perspectives, reflecting the four elements of nature: fire, ice, land, and air.

The home fire emulated at the top building will rise from glacial-like forms on the lower half. The renderings of the arena look stunning, and will help add to the beauty of Calgary, not only for local residents, but those travelling to visit the city as well.

The city, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation, HOK-DIALOG, and CAA ICON have been working with an Indigenous Advisory group throughout the design process to ensure it hits all aspects of the Indigenous culture.

Spacious two-storey sports bar

Scotia Place will also feature a two-storey sports bar. It will include an open-air patio section as well as a double-height viewing screen that measures 140 metres in total.

The circled part is a big outdoor bar… pic.twitter.com/x7zVCz2K1V — Danny Austin (@DannyAustin_9) July 22, 2024

This figures to be a huge hit throughout the entirety of all Flames seasons but will be an even bigger attraction during the playoff months as the weather begins to heat up.

Plenty of entertainment spaces

Along with the above-ground patio, Scotia Place will have lots of entertainment areas outside the building on all four sides. Near the southwest entrance will be a large digital screen that will allow those with or without a ticket to have an inclusive fan experience.

There will also be two separate restaurants outside Scotia Place, one more of a high-end option and the other more casual. Both will be accessible from the street and the main floor concourse in the building.

And, if that weren’t already enough in terms of eating options, there will also be a food market featuring many different food and beverage options. All of these venues will be open year round, making this entire plaza a place worth visiting regardless of whether a sporting event is taking place.

Underground community arena

Given that the Calgary Hitmen, Wranglers, and Roughnecks also play out of the Saddledome, scheduling practice time has proven difficult. Often, these teams, including the Flames, have had to practice at Winsport, which is nearly a 30-minute drive from the Saddledome.

This inconvenience soon won’t be an issue, as Scotia Place will also have a 1,000-seat community rink attached. It will have a separate entrance but is also tied in with the rest of the building, meaning all four teams mentioned above can use it as a practice facility when needed.

Fans will need to be patient on the new building, as it isn’t expected to be ready until the 2027-28 season. Based on the renderings, however, the wait will be well worth it, as Scotia Place appears to have everything Calgarians had hoped for and more.