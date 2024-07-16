The Calgary Flames are in the process of setting up a new scoreboard at the Scotiabank Saddledome for the 2024-25 season.

The Flames announced plans for a new scoreboard late last month, which will make for a more pleasurable fan experience for anyone planning to attend any games at the Saddledome this coming season.

3.75 TIMES BIGGER 🤯 The new @Sportsnet Scoreboard, coming soon to the Scotiabank Saddledome 🔥 More info: https://t.co/NhYuXPN2FM pic.twitter.com/kKNyJecxA9 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) June 27, 2024

The process of setting up the new scoreboard is now underway; the old one was taken down yesterday.

End of an era with @NHLFlames and @cgysaddledome with the old Jumbotron pod coming down pic.twitter.com/S91YyCIKEk — Ed Robertson (@JerseyGuyEd) July 15, 2024

Fans in attendance at Flames games, Wranglers, Hitmen, and Roughnecks outings will now be able to watch replays on a nearly fourfold larger surface. The new surface will be 2,160 square feet, whereas the one that came down yesterday was just 576.

This is a big change, as the old scoreboard was installed in 2006. It will be a welcomed change for the final few years at the Saddledome, as a new arena is expected to be built by 2026 or 2027.

“Before the move to the new event centre, this technology will continue our commitment to elevate the fan experience at Scotiabank Saddledome for all sports fans in Calgary,” the Flames said in a press statement when news of their new scoreboard was first announced.

The Flames partnered with Sportsnet on this project, which will be known as the Sportsnet Scoreboard. It will feature an LED halo ring with a massive 40-foot circumference, set to showcase partnership and fan experience elements.

However, this scoreboard at Flames games will be short-lived, as the organization also revealed that a separate one will be installed at their new arena once construction is completed.