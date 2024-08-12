Calgary Flames are "hiring on the spot" at next week's job fair

If you ever wanted to work for an NHL team, the Calgary Flames are giving you a great opportunity to do so with an upcoming job fair where they say they will hire candidates on the spot.

The team announced earlier today that Calgary Sports and Entertainment will be hosting a job fair later this month on August 20 and 21 at the Saddledome where they will be looking for a variety of candidates to fill out their crew for the upcoming NHL season.

Save the date 📅 Our CSEC job fair is taking place at the 'Dome (enter through Dutton’s Canadian Lounge) on Tuesday, Aug. 20 (10 AM to 2 PM) and Wednesday, Aug. 21 (1 PM to 5 PM), we're hiring on the spot for a variety of positions! — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) August 12, 2024

A total of 17 part-time job openings related to the Saddledome’s food service and building operations teams are up for grabs during the job fair. Interviews will be happening with candidates who show up, with some of them having the potential to be hired on the spot.

The team says that the event requires prospective job-seekers to dress casually but to also look presentable. The first day of the fair (August 20) will run from 10 am to 2 pm, while the second day (August 21) will be from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Here is a list of the jobs that interested Flames fans will have a chance to fill:

Premium services supervisor

Premium services bartender

Premium services server

Concession attendant

Concession support

3rd line cook

2nd line cook

1st line cook

Prep cook

Quick service cook

Quick service bartender

50/50 staff

Underage concession attendant

Conversion team member

Bus person

Response security guard

Building security

People attending the job fair are encouraged to bring their resumes. More information on the job openings can be found on the event’s Indeed page.