Flames will have an awesome new scoreboard for next season

With the new arena still a few years away, the Calgary Flames are making some upgrades to the Saddledome for the time being.

The Flames announced today that they will have a new jumbotron in place at the Saddledome to begin the 2024-25 season. The new Sportsnet Scoreboard is set to feature four 3.9mm video displays, with each measuring 30 feet wide by 18 feet high. This makes it 3.75 times larger than the video screens on the previous scoreboard.

3.75 TIMES BIGGER 🤯 The new @Sportsnet Scoreboard, coming soon to the Scotiabank Saddledome 🔥 More info: https://t.co/NhYuXPN2FM pic.twitter.com/kKNyJecxA9 — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) June 27, 2024

This will be a nice addition to help make the viewing experience more pleasurable for Flames fans. Things will get even better in the coming years, as a new downtown arena is expected to be completed by either 2026 or 2027. It will be a much-needed upgrade, as the Saddledome is the NHL’s second-oldest arena to only Madison Square Garden and has become quite outdated.

Fans will hope that the new scoreboard can bring good luck, as the Flames will be looking to turn things around after missing the playoffs in each of the past two seasons. Despite losing several veteran players at the deadline, including Jacob Markstrom last week, the Flames are expected to be active in free agency, which should help them be competitive in 2024-25.