Flames officially moving AHL team from Stockton to Calgary

Calgary is getting another pro hockey team.

After weeks of speculation, it’s now official, the Calgary Flames are moving their American Hockey League franchise from Stockton to Calgary.

The AHL Board of Governors approved the relocation of the Stockton Heat today, and the team will begin playing home games in Calgary starting next season. The Flames moved their AHL franchise to the Northern California city in 2015, after five years in Abbotsford.

“Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation have appreciated the partnership with the City of Stockton since our arrival in 2015,” said Heat GM Brad Pascall. “We especially would like to say thank you to the Heat fans who loyally supported the team and continue to throughout the 2022 AHL Playoffs.”

The move follows a trend among many NHL teams that now have their AHL affiliates close by. By moving the Heat to Calgary, it will allow Flames management to keep a closer eye on prospects, and make calling up players from the AHL easier.

Further details are “in progress,” the Flames said, adding that they will provide more information at a later date.