PurrTea, a Calgary spot for smoothies and bubble tea, was recently closed by Alberta Health Services because the “entire premises was filthy with dust, food debris and grime.”

Over 20 different conditions were found in PurrTea that could be injurious or dangerous to public health.

“All food processing equipment and utensils in storage were dirty with debris,” reads the written order from the AHS.

The AHS gave written notice of closure on February 16 after giving a verbal order to close the day before.

There were many other instances of unhealthy conditions found by the inspector, like food not being kept at the right temperature, products not being labelled, and dirty surfaces that were filthy, mouldy, and grimy.

“The sanitizing solution was dirty,” read the AHS order.

“Rice from the day before was left in the rice cooker.” “Water had accumulated under the front kitchen handwashing sink. Mould growth and insects such as flies and spiders were observed in this area.” “Caulking at the front kitchen handwashing sink was mouldy and had disintegrated.” Before the restaurant could re-open, cleaning must be done, food handling techniques must be improved, and the manager must complete a food safety course.

The closure order is now listed as inactive, which means “the order is no longer in effect as the necessary repairs have been completed.”

PurrTea

Address: #104 1851 Sirocco Drive SW, Calgary

Instagram