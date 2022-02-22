Cinnaholic cinnamon bun chain reveals $2 Old Skool Rolls for 2/22/22
What better way to celebrate this unique date than with a delicious cinnamon bun from one of the much-loved Cinnaholic stores.
The celebrate today’s date, 02/22/2222, all Cinnaholic locations will be offering its classic Old Skool Rolls with vanilla frosting for just $2.
Cinnaholic fans can head to the new shop today only to indulge in the deal.
“This offer is available at all locations during regular business hours on 2.22.22,” Cinnaholic stated in an Instagram post.
There’s a limit of one $2-roll per person.
“Old Skool Roll is classic vanilla frosting, changing frosting or adding toppings is a custom roll, regular price.”
Known for its variety of create-your-own cinnamon rolls and other sweet treats, the menu here offers 40 different frosting varieties and decadent topping options.
The buns here are not only vegan but also dairy- and lactose-free, egg-free, and cholesterol-free.
Cinnaholic currently operates more than 50 locations across Canada and the US.
This deal is limited to one roll per customer for in-store visitors only and isn’t valid with any other discounts or offers.
Cinnaholic
Where: All Cinnaholic locations
When: February 22, 2022
With files from Hanna McLean