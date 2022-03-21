Paper Planes, a pop-up cocktail bar working out of the upstairs of a restaurant, will now be taking over for good.

The unfussy bar with incredible tapas-style food and fun cocktails was operating out of the upstairs at Pubblico Italian Kitchen at 2018 33rd Avenue SW.

Originally planning on sticking around for one month only, the success of the concept allowed them to extend their stay, and now they will be the new permanent fixture at the Marda Loop spot.

Not only will the space be expanding, but the drinks and food menu have already changed and grown into one of the most creative and playful in the city.

This casual space with upscale dishes has a completely affordable menu, with snacks, tacos, sandwiches, entrees, and elevated takes on comfort food, like the Chicken Tendies, made with karaage thighs and yuzu kosho aioli.

Fried pierogies, tuna tostada, and al pastor are just a few of the dishes made with fresh and original ingredients you might not normally try. The War Rations is a spam fried rice arancini with roasted pineapple and charred scallion aioli.

It isn’t just the food that’s cheap either. The crafted cocktails, whether from the big ones, the new school, or the old school menu, all sell for just $13.

Not in the mood for an alcoholic cocktail?

Paper Planes will be unpretentiously offering Mountain Dew and White Gatorade at no charge. If that’s not unfussy…

The menu is exciting, and so is the weekly lineup of events you can expect from Paper Planes, like drag brunches, comedy nights, or half-priced cocktail nights, to name a few.

Paper Planes will be around as usual in the upstairs of Pubblico for the next few weeks and will then be relocating the restaurant for the takeover.

With a hopeful opening around late April, stay tuned for announcements for this little bar that could.

Paper Planes

Address: 2018 33rd Avenue SW, Calgary

Instagram