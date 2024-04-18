8 weird facts you might not know about Calgary

Whether you’re a lifelong Calgarian or new to the city, chances are you don’t know at least one of these weird facts about the city.

From strange, outdated laws to some famous former Calgarians, here are some things you might not know about Cowtown.

The Rock played for the Calgary Stampeders

While Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson made headlines on his visit to Calgary while filming Jumanji in 2019, it was far from his first time in Cowtown. He credits the city for being the first stop on his journey while “having only 7 bucks” in his pocket. He was recruited to be on the Calgary Stampeders and cut after only two months on the team in 1995.

You can keep hens in your backyard

If you’re looking to save some money in the grocery store or believe you can’t replace a farm-fresh egg, it’s possible to have your own in Calgary as part of the Urban Hen Program.

You can keep livestock as emotional support animals

If you feel like animals are friends not food and have a soft spot for unusual pets, you might want to look into the livestock emotional support animal program through the City of Calgary.

Many downtown buildings are made of sandstone because of a big fire in the 1800s

A big fire took over Calgary in 1886, burning much of the town to the ground. While rebuilding the city, the town council passed a law dictating that all major downtown buildings be built with sandstone rather than wood.

It’s the birthplace of ginger beef

The delicious dish was invented at the Calgary Chinese restaurant the Silver Inn in the 1970s

It’s illegal to throw snowballs unless authorized by the mayor or city council

There’s an old Calgary bylaw that says it’s illegal for anyone to throw snowballs within city limits without express consent from the mayor or city council.

It’s the sunniest city in Canada

The city sees, on average, 333 sunny days and 2,396 hours of sunshine per year.

There used to be street cars on 17th Avenue

Now one of the city’s busiest downtown streets, it used to be lined with street cars in the first half of the 20th century.