An Alberta spot was just named a top travel destination this summer

Summer is almost here and while Alberta has plenty of perfect travel destinations, they won’t have to look too far.

Airbnb released its list of the top 10 domestic travel destinations in Canada and Alberta’s Kananaskis Country made it onto the list!

It is the only Western Canadian spot named, but it’s in good company among other nature-heavy areas.

It looks like many people travelling around the country are looking for escapes from urban life. Airbnb says searches in its “National Park” category are up 125% compared to last summer.

Other destinations included on the list are Blue Mountain, Ontario; La Haute-Gaspésie, Québec; Québec City, Québec; Mont-Tremblant, Québec; Dieppe, New Brunswick; Hubbards, Nova Scotia; St. Catharines, Ontario; Gander, Newfoundland and Labrador; and Edmundston, New Brunswick.

The company also tracked which international destinations are most appealing to Canadians this year.

Italy seems to be top of mind with Italian cities making up half the list. Rome, Monopoli, Olbia, Cefalù and Cortina d’Ampezzo are all some of the most sought-out destinations.

Other global cities of interest to Canadian travellers range from the completely exotic like Tokyo to the more mundane like Cleveland, Ohio.

Do you have any travel plans in Alberta this year? Let us know where you’re headed in the comments!