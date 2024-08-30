SportsHockeyFlamesCanada

Hockey world mourns massive loss of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau

Adam Laskaris
Aug 30 2024, 3:12 pm
Aaron Doster/USA TODAY Sports

The hockey world was rocked on Friday morning when news broke of the sudden passing of one of the game’s biggest stars, Johnny Gaudreau, and his younger sibling.

Gaudreau, age 31, and his 29-year-old brother Matthew tragically passed away after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while attending their sister’s wedding weekend.

Fans, players, media members, and executives took to social media to share their best memories with the Gaudreau family.

Former Columbus GM Jarmo Kekalainen was among those expressing his condolences.

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman shared a few words via NHL.com:

“The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew,” Bettman said. “While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path.

NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh also put out a statement:

“The NHLPA joins the hockey community in mourning the tragic loss of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew. Johnny was a beloved teammate and friend in both Calgary and Columbus, and he was a joy to watch during his 10 years and 763 games in the NHL. He enjoyed a decorated college career at Boston College where he played together with his brother, Matthew, who also went on to play professional hockey in the AHL and ECHL. The players and staff of the NHLPA are devastated by these​ terrible losses.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared some words:

Media members and former teammates also shared a few memories of Gaudreau:

 

 

 

 

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also put out a short tribute to Gaudreau.

The elder Gaudreau played 763 games in the NHL, spending the first eight years in Calgary before signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022.

