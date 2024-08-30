The hockey world was rocked on Friday morning when news broke of the sudden passing of one of the game’s biggest stars, Johnny Gaudreau, and his younger sibling.

Gaudreau, age 31, and his 29-year-old brother Matthew tragically passed away after being struck by a suspected drunk driver while attending their sister’s wedding weekend.

Fans, players, media members, and executives took to social media to share their best memories with the Gaudreau family.

Former Columbus GM Jarmo Kekalainen was among those expressing his condolences.

I am deeply saddened by the news I received late last night. R.I.P. Johnny and Matthew, fine young men with beautiful family that seemed so close…gone way too soon. My condolences to the Gaudreau family and strength in their sorrow. This is devastating. — Jarmo Kekalainen (@jkekalainen) August 30, 2024

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman shared a few words via NHL.com:

“The National Hockey League family is shocked and saddened by the tragic passing of Columbus Blue Jackets forward Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew,” Bettman said. “While Johnny’s infectious spirit for the game and show-stopping skills on the ice earned him the nickname ‘Johnny Hockey,’ he was more than just a dazzling hockey player; he was a doting father and beloved husband, son, brother and teammate who endeared himself to every person fortunate enough to have crossed his path.

NHLPA executive director Marty Walsh also put out a statement:

“The NHLPA joins the hockey community in mourning the tragic loss of Johnny Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew. Johnny was a beloved teammate and friend in both Calgary and Columbus, and he was a joy to watch during his 10 years and 763 games in the NHL. He enjoyed a decorated college career at Boston College where he played together with his brother, Matthew, who also went on to play professional hockey in the AHL and ECHL. The players and staff of the NHLPA are devastated by these​ terrible losses.”

The players and staff of the NHLPA are devastated by the terrible losses of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, and we express our sincerest condolences to the entire Gaudreau family. Statement from NHLPA Executive Director, Marty Walsh: https://t.co/uUvSR25qzr pic.twitter.com/juputzwkqb — NHLPA (@NHLPA) August 30, 2024

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared some words:

Johnny Gaudreau may have come up from the States, but hockey fans in Calgary, and across Canada, will remember him as one of our own. Thinking of his teammates, friends, and the Gaudreau family today. https://t.co/JATaeKTDq8 — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 30, 2024

Media members and former teammates also shared a few memories of Gaudreau:

Completely gutted. The world just lost one of the best. RIP Johnny 💔 pic.twitter.com/cgjqEAcHJ4 — Blake Coleman (@BColes25) August 30, 2024

Rest in Peace, Johnny Hockey pic.twitter.com/BFPdShMnZm — Brian Burke (@Burkie2020) August 30, 2024

In Loving Memory pic.twitter.com/zXpBBJdAEU — Boston College Eagles (@BCEagles) August 30, 2024

I don’t know why I’m even writing right now I’m shaking but Johnny was one of my favorite teammates I’ve ever played with. Always happy, always spreading positivity around him. Rest in Peace my friend and prayers for your wonderful family. Hug your loved ones. — Eddie Lack🇸🇪🇺🇸🇨🇦 (@eddielack) August 30, 2024

Just played back the audio of Johnny Gaudreau's end of season availability from April. He ended speaking on Patrik Laine being in the program at the time. "They're not alone in the city. They have us so we got to be there for them." Then we all thanked him and said have a good… — Mark Scheig (@mark_scheig) August 30, 2024

Unimaginable and devastating.

What a difficult time across the entire Hockey and Sports Community. Deepest condolences to Gaudreau family, their friends, teammates and colleagues. May Matthew and Johnny Hockey rest in power. 💐🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️‍🩹. pic.twitter.com/c8R4WWBVoK — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) August 30, 2024

There are no words, please pray hard for their Families🙏🏻

Rest In Peace…#JohnnyGaudreau #MathewGaudreau pic.twitter.com/uDTlFZgK6m — Bernie Parent (@bernieparent) August 30, 2024

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James also put out a short tribute to Gaudreau.

Insane man! 🤦🏾‍♂️ . I instantly got so down😔and sad🥺 after reading the story. My thoughts and prayers goes out to the Gaudreau family! May Johnny and Matthew fly high, guide/guard and bless their family/s from the heavens above. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 30, 2024

The elder Gaudreau played 763 games in the NHL, spending the first eight years in Calgary before signing with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022.