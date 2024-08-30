One of the most iconic players in recent Calgary Flames history produced a touching tribute to the late Johnny Gaudreau.

Matthew Tkachuk shared a seven-part photo series on his Instagram page today in tribute to Gaudreau, who was killed on Thursday evening by a suspected drunk driver.

Gaudreau, age 31, and his 29-year-old brother Matthew tragically passed away after being struck by a vehicle while attending their sister’s wedding weekend, which has since been postponed due to the circumstances.

“Absolutely devastated. I will miss seeing that smile! RIP Hockey! love you bro,” Tkachuk wrote in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matthew Tkachuk (@matthew_tkachuk)

Tkachuk’s tribute featured selfies, on-ice photos, and a few pics of the pair dressing up in various Halloween costumes over the years.

The pair suited up for 421 regular season and 27 playoff games together with Calgary from 2016 through 2022. Gaudreau was drafted by the franchise in 2011 and first suited up for the team at the end of the 2013-14 season for one game, while Tkachuk made his NHL debut in 2016-17 after being selected sixth overall in 2016.

Though they were born a little more than four years apart, the two teammates clearly shared a close bond during their time together.

Their most memorable season together was likely their last one, where they managed to win the Pacific Division and picked up 111 points along the way.

Following a second-round exit at the hands of the Edmonton Oilers, they both departed the Flames within days of each other back in July 2022. Gaudreau signed a seven-year deal with the Columbus Blue Jackets, while Tkachuk was traded in a blockbuster deal to the Florida Panthers in exchange for Jonathan Huberdeau and Mackenzie Weegar.

Tkachuk was one of hundreds of NHL players, fans, coaches, and media members who shared their condolences to the Gaudreau family.