Giant cowboys and astronauts: This Alberta garden centre has some WILD statues for sale

If you’re looking for a fun and free local activity, a garden centre in Alberta has some pretty bizarre statues you can check out.

Located at the Canadian Tire plant department in Leduc, you can browse the large collection of weird statues while picking out some fresh flowers.

From a giant cowboy display in the middle of a shoot-out with some unruly pirates to a giant raven and dinosaurs, this garden centre is nothing if not random.

You can do more than just look, too. The statues are for sale for well above $1,000 with a giant army statue going for $1,699. They would definitely make the perfect talking piece at your next BBQ!

A video of the wacky display was posted to TikTok with many locals chiming in that they recognized them right away.

Others who had never seen the sights before shared their delight at the quirky statues.

If you don’t live close to Leduc, you might stand a chance at finding your own weird and wonderful statue at other spots in Alberta. Some commenters said they’ve seen similar ones in Cochrane and Lethbridge.

Have you ever seen these statues in the wild? Let us know in the comments!